Who is Peter Scolari? Evil season 3 premiere airs title card tribute

Who is Peter Scolari? If you watched the Evil season 3 premiere on Paramount+ today, then you likely saw the title card at the end.

For those of you who are diehard fans of the drama, there is a good chance that you already know who Scolari is. Over the past couple of seasons, the actor played an important part in the story as Bishop Thomas Marx. In doing so, he became a critical member of the ensemble, and someone the entire cast and crew could collaborate with behind the scenes. He unfortunately passed away back in 2021, and this episode marked the first time that the series could properly honor him.

Peter’s television credits of course go beyond just what we saw on Evil. He was also known for playing Tad on multiple seasons of Girls and his roles on Gotham and of course Newhart, where he appeared for well over 100 episodes. He was also an accomplished voice actor with a significant handful of credits to his name there.

Title cards, for those unaware, are one of the best ways that a series can honor someone who they hold near and dear after their passing. These are often placed in a spot where viewers will easily see them, and also will air alongside all future viewings down the road. It can inspire audiences to seek out more information on that person and the impact they made behind the scenes. Peter’s body of work is immense, and we imagine that he inspired a number of people in the acting world across multiple generations. His absence will be felt across the remainder of Evil. As crazy and intense as this show may be at times, this is still a series that is about characters at its core. It is what grounds the story and makes it possible for the writers’ imagination to run wild.

Of course, our thoughts and condolences continue to go out to Scolari’s friends, family, and loved ones during what has to be a difficult time. (Photo: Paramount+.)

