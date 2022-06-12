American Horror Story season 11: Should there be any crossovers?

We know that American Horror Story season 11 is coming to FX at some point, even if there isn’t a lot of news about it at present.

Take, for example, the idea of potential crossovers. Is there a reasonable chance that there’s going to be something more in this department down the road? We’ve seen it within this franchise in the past, and we know that these are often a treat to longtime fans.

Personally, we’d argue that the show does a good thing when it nods to what we’ve seen before, but not so much in an overly explicit way. Remember Apocalypse? While the season was good from a fan-service perspective, it was such a complicated narrative that it also took away from what’s made the show great before: Focus. It’s what made Red Tide during Double Feature so compelling, and it’s also what we liked about 1984 by and large. These shows can be complicated enough without trying to work a million other references in there.

As we look towards season 11, we hope that Ryan Murphy and the writers don’t completely abandon the past. With that being said, they are also better suited keeping most of the story focused on what is happening in the present. This will allow them the best chance possible of having a great season overall. Fingers crossed we get a chance to see that later this year.

