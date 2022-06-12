The Equalizer season 3: What will the premiere look like on CBS?

Even though it won’t be airing for a little while, it’s never too early to start thinking about The Equalizer season 3, right? This is what we tend to think, and we absolutely have a good bit to get into within this piece.

The first thing to remember here is, of course, what transpired at the end of season 2! We had one of the biggest cliffhangers out there when it comes to Robyn McCall being captured, and this is really what makes the first episode this fall both predictable and unpredictable all at once. It’s all but assured we’ll pick up in the aftermath of this capture, and learn a little bit more in terms of what’s going on here. Will Queen Latifah’s character be okay? What sort of problems await her? There’s a case to be made that someone should have to rescue her, and this could risk more of her secrets coming to the forefront.

However, you can also make the argument that it’d be very-much exciting to see Robyn have to find her own way out of this, leading to some high-octane and intense chase sequences. We’re looking forward to seeing what other twists the writers have in store for us!

Personally, we hope that this entire cliffhanger serves as the basis for at least the first part of the season. While we recognize that this show is somewhat of a procedural by nature, it also does have a tendency to tell stories that have some more staying power. The more we see Robyn tested as a viewer, the stronger that the narrative will be. We want there to be something looming in the back of her head that even while she takes on isolated cases, she knows that she’ll have to address this more down the road.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Equalizer right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Equalizer season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







