The Outlaws season 2 episode 3 spoilers: Is it all coming together?

Following the new episode tonight, are you curious to learn more about The Outlaws season 2 episode 3? We should note that, of course, there’s another one coming in just seven days and on the surface, it’s going to feel like a lot of things are running smoothly.

Are they really, though? That could be an entirely different story. Within this episode you can anticipate some big surprises as the business faces some big twists and turns. Meanwhile, the new lifestyles of a few characters in particular could run into some speed-bumps.

Want to get a few more details about what’s ahead? Go ahead and check out the full The Outlaws season 2 episode 3 synopsis:

The outlaws’ illicit business begins to run like a well-oiled machine. When Gabby engages in some spirited activism of her own, Myrna displaces her occupational guilt by using her talent for community engagement. John finds the job market isn’t what it was. Christian’s old enemy receives an inquisitive visitor and, later, a painful message. A familiar (and obnoxious) face jeopardizes the group’s progress, placing them firmly in the crosshairs of Bristol and Avon Constabulary. As Christian looks to the future, he suspects Rani might be more into their dangerous new lifestyle than he is – until she comes through with an unexpected source of support.

While this is a lot of information as to what is coming up next, rest assured there are still mysteries. One of the best things about this show is that Stephen Merchant and the rest of the team do a good job of throwing a LOT of different stuff at you over the course of an hour. In a way, we mean that in terms of genres. However, we also mean that in terms of the plot. Right when you think you know what’s coming, the story flips it entirely on its head.

