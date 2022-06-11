Superman & Lois season 2 episode 15 spoilers: First finale teases!

For those who did not know Superman & Lois season 2 episode 15 is airing on Tuesday, June 28, and it could be the most important story to date. After all, we are talking here about the epic season finale! Whatever happens here will both tie together the present story and set the stage for what lies ahead, and we’re sure that there are some big things happening across both fronts.

So what can you expect to see right now? We do have a slightly better sense of that, courtesy of the recently-released synopsis:

SEASON FINALE – Chrissy Beppo (Sofia Hasmik), with the authorization of the Department of Defense, has a message for the people of Smallville, not only is the merging of planets real, it is happening. Tyler Hoechlin, Elizabeth Tulloch, Jordan Elsass, Alex Garfin, Emmanuelle Chriqui, Erik Valdez, Inde Navarrette, Wole Parks, Taylor Buck and Dylan Walsh also star. The episode was directed by Gregory Smith and written by Brent Fletcher & Todd Helbing (#215). Original airdate 6/28/2022. Every episode of SUPERMAN & LOIS will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

For those wondering, the title for the finale is “Waiting for Superman,” one we love both as a pop-culture reference and a fitting way to describe where things are in the story. Smallville is just the tip of the iceberg in the finale, as everything when it comes to the Bizarro World come be coming full-circle in this episode. We’re sure that there are some big surprises coming, which is one of the reasons this finale synopsis is so cryptic. After all, why would the powers-that-be want to give anything major away right now? The events of episode 14 (airing on June 21) will help to better set the stage.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Superman & Lois season 2 episode 15?

How do you think events are going to play out in the finale? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for all sorts of other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

