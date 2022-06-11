Station 19 season 6 premiere date: When will ABC announce it?

Are we going to be getting a Station 19 season 6 premiere date announcement at some point in the near future? It goes without saying, but there are a lot of people who want it!

First and foremost, we should point out that the firefighter drama will be coming back this fall. That was already confirmed by ABC when they released their schedule last month. The question that remains now is what the start date will be and/or when it will be announced.

For those of you who want an immediate answer to this, you’re probably going to be disappointed. After all, ABC last year announced their fall premiere dates in the middle of July, and we’re not altogether confident that we’re going to be seeing that change this time around. A lot of patience is required for getting through the current hiatus, even if it’s hard thanks to the big cliffhanger that we saw. What in the world is going to happen with Jack? He cleaned out his locker and left, but we have a hard time thinking that he is necessarily gone for good.

Insofar as a specific premiere date goes, we think that we’re probably going to be getting a season 6 either in late September or early October. There’s no real reason for ABC to deviate for that. The only reason why we could be stuck waiting until the second week in October is if the network decides to give Grey’s Anatomy a two-hour premiere, but nothing is confirmed about that at the moment. We think it makes more sense at this point in their run for both shows to start back together; they can each better support each other that way, and we’re not even talking in the sense of a crossover event.

What do you most want to see when it comes to Station 19 season 6?

Is there any one thing in particular you are looking forward to? Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, come back for other updates you do not want to miss. (Photo: ABC.)

