America’s Got Talent auditions: Meet the NFL Players Choir!

There are going to be a ton of acts taking part in Tuesday’s America’s Got Talent, but why not discuss the NFL Players Choir here?

The first thing that we should say about this choir is pretty simple: They are absolutely a pleasant surprise! We’ll admit that we hadn’t heard of them before scouting press photos for this upcoming episode, but they’ve actually been around in various forms for over a decade. The sing a good bit of gospel music, or at least they have in the past. They’ve had former and active players take part, and what excites us about their participation here is changing the perception around NFL athletes.

Often, we tend to think that we stereotype football players as these super-strong, hard-nosed dudes whose main specialty is hitting each other on the field — that’s unfair. These are people with a lot of other interests, and a lot of them also have great singing voices! It’s fun to see another side to these people and watch them showcase their personalities.

While we can’t say with 100% certainty how their audition is going to fare, it feels pretty easy to expect great things. Why else would NBC promote them? We also think a lot of viewers will get behind their story — football is the most popular sport in this country and in general, we think that a lot of the participants probably have fans all over the country. There’s a real sense of loyalty that comes with being an NFL fan; you tend to root for players even after they retire, even if it’s a situation where you haven’t thought about them all that much for a few years.

Also, in general choirs have a pretty good track record on the show. Here’s to hoping that continues…

What do you want to see from the NFL Players Choir on America’s Got Talent?

