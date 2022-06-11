Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date: How could the schedule play out?

We know that just about everyone out there is eager to get a Ted Lasso season 3 premiere date, and we consider ourselves a part of that group! This is one of the best shows out there in terms of both humor and heart, and there are so many questions that we want answers to. Take, for example, if there is any way at all to redeem Nate following what we’ve seen from the guy as of late.

For the sake of this piece, the #1 thing we really want to get into is the schedule. Or, to be specific, how the entire batch of episodes could play out from start to finish. Apple TV+ has not done anything when it comes to midseason hiatuses and this show before, so we have a hard time thinking that they will do that here, either.

So, provided that we get a continuous schedule for all of season 3, here is what we are anticipating at the moment: A premiere date in September/early October, and then episodes that take you through the entirety of at least October and November. There will be twelve episodes this time around, and the difference between this and season 2 is that Jason Sudeikis and the entire team knows about it ahead of time. (The reason why the Christmas episode and the Coach Beard spotlight are standalone in nature is because they were conjured up after the fact.)

With this larger order in mind, the ideal schedule could be something like this: Season 3 premieres on September 30, episodes air weekly, and then the finale arrives on December 16. If the show comes out later than this, Apple has a decision: Do you air it over the holidays, or take a brief pause and resume it during the new year? It seems like they’re going to ask themselves questions about Black Friday, as well, but we feel fairly confident that it’s going to air then in some shape or form.

