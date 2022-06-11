SEAL Team season 6 debate: How many missions should we get?

As we start to brace ourselves for SEAL Team season 6 on Paramount+, it’s clear that there are a lot of directions the story could go.

First and foremost, the #1 priority is to resolve the big cliffhanger at the end of season 5. There’s no other way for things to go! We need to understand more who lives and who dies after the cliffhanger, and what the long-term ramifications of it are. We’ll go ahead and reiterate that the person we’re most worried about in the early part of the season is Clay, and that is because Max Thieriot has another project coming to CBS.

Once we get to the other side of that cliffhanger, though, how should things play out the rest of the way? Could we get a number of isolated missions, or just one that courses through the entirety of the year?

We’ve come to appreciate that over the years, the SEAL Team creative team does a really great job of keeping people on their toes and ultimately, we don’t think that this is going to change. We don’t think the writers are actually going to commit to either of these ideas. We’ll probably see a few different missions throughout the season, and they will be mixed in with what is going on for Bravo back at home. The reason why it’s so important the show do this is because we can’t forget that Jason and these characters live in two different worlds. It’s not just about who they are while out operating in the field; it’s about how all of this impacts them back home.

Fingers crossed, we’ll have a chance to see all sorts of stories from this world a little bit later this year!

What do you most want to see when it comes to SEAL Team season 6 in terms of the story?

