Becoming Elizabeth season 1 episode 2 preview: What’s next on Starz?

The first thing that we should note here is just how happy we are that this show even exists. At first glance, our reaction here would be to bemoan that this is yet another series based on Queen Elizabeth’s life story — we have seen plenty of adaptations already on this subject in both TV and film!

Yet, we really do get the sense that the storytellers here are out to do a little bit of something different. It’s more of an origin-story project, and a way to better understand the future Queen through some very important years of her life in the early going. It could be a pretty emotional story because of that, and we’re always going to admit to being a sucker for a good period drama. As long as the world is immersive and the characters solid, there’s a really good chance that we’re going to get sucked in.

Want to get a few more details now about episode 2 in particular? The title for this story is “You Cannot Keep The Birds From Flying Over…,” and you can see the synopsis below:

Christmas at court, and a controversial masque leaves Protestant Edward and Catholic Mary at odds; Elizabeth finds herself in the middle as Mary demands she come live with her.

You can expect to see Becoming Elizabeth to air in the coming weeks over the course of the summer. Will this prove to be a fascinating TV addiction? We sure hope so, but we know better at this point than to say that anything is going to be happening with 100% certainty. At this point, we do at least know that Starz has built a really strong architecture for these shows to succeed — they also have a dedicated audience who will check some of them out.

