Better Call Saul season 6: Rhea Seehorn, Patrick Fabian’s new ‘interview’

One of the hard things about waiting for the return of Better Call Saul season 6 is knowing that Patrick Fabian won’t be around anymore. The death of Howard Hamlin is one of the most difficult things that we’ve seen on the show; even if it makes sense for there to be huge consequences to what Jimmy and Kim have been up to, that doesn’t mean that we like it.

If nothing else, though, we’re at least glad we’re seeing some fun content featuring Fabian while we wait for the show to return on Monday, July 11.

In the video below, you can see Patrick and Rhea Seehorn effectively interviewing each other, albeit in the most lighthearted and silly way imaginable. Just in case you needed another reminder that these two are in fact really close in real life (the two of them and Bob Odenkirk were roommates in Albuquerque), this is it. They’re okay to poke fun at each other, and Rhea has a really fun response when asked if she and Kim Wexler would be friends in real life.

Fittingly, Kim is one of the people who has to figure out what to do with Howard’s body on the heels of his death. There’s the Lalo component of it (he’s still in the room), and then you have to figure out what story to pass along to everyone at HHM. This entire firm has to be in complete shambles at this point, given that Chuck is also dead and there’s going to be a lot of upheaval with just about every case there.

Are you going to miss Patrick Fabian through the remainder of Better Call Saul season 6?

What do you think, would @PatrickFabian and @RheaSeehorn be friends with Howard and Kim in real life? #BetterCallSaul pic.twitter.com/3VpAtGljum — Better Call Saul (@BetterCallSaul) June 11, 2022

