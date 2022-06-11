Mayans MC season 4 finale: Is someone else going to die?

With the Mayans MC season 4 finale poised to air on FX in a matter of days, it’s pretty fair to be concerned. This has been a really bloody season so far for the series, as we’ve seen the deaths of Coco and Emily’s sister Erin in just a short period of time.

Also, we have to prepare now for something terrible to come in the finale. The battle between the Mayans and Sons is far from over, and we also came reasonably close to seeing Felipe die amidst the confrontation with his own son EZ!

So who is the next person to fall? Given that JD Pardo’s character is the leading man at the center of it all, we don’t see him going anywhere. Yet, the previews for the finale do show him seemingly threatening Angel, and that’s enough to have us a little bit concerned over his future. The same still goes for Felipe, who we could see going in an especially tragic way. This is clearly a man who has made a lot of mistakes, but we have a hard time thinking he’d ever want his family roped in to this amount of violence.

Alvarez is another character we’ve got some concerns over, mostly because there is a clear dissension in the ranks of the Mayans at this given moment in time. How loudly are some of these characters going to vocalize their thoughts? This is something that could end up defining this gruesome chapter of the show.

No matter who dies (provided someone does), the biggest thing we hope is that they go out in a meaningful way — and also, that their demise sets the stage for some really important stuff to happen in season 5.

