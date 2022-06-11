Call the Midwife season 12: A look to the long-term future

It is absolutely a thrill to know that Call the Midwife season 12 is coming to BBC One — and beyond just that, there’s more coming down the road!

With that in mind, we feel like this is a great time during the hiatus to take more of a look at the long-term future of the franchise. We mean that in terms of not only where we are now, but where the show is going and anything/everything to be supremely excited about along the way.

Here is what we can say for now: The series has been renewed by the aforementioned network until 2024, so you don’t have to worry about anything until at least season 13. Should you press the panic button at this time next year if the show hasn’t been renewed? Not necessarily. There is no specific timetable as to when new episodes could be ordered, and we also think there’s no real rush behind-the-scenes to end this show.

First and foremost, Call the Midwife remains a significant ratings performer both in the UK and all over the world. It has a dedicated audience who tends to turn up for it, really no matter when it comes back on the air. Also, it’s a cultural institution! There are so many people who see themselves within these characters, and we’re confident already that there are a lot of powerful arcs that Heidi Thomas and the rest of the creative team could give us.

So, for now, we wouldn’t be shocked if we get a season 14 or 15. Sure, no TV show stays on the air forever, but the only way we envision this show ending right now is if everyone involved, for whatever reason, decides that it’s time to shut it down.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Call the Midwife right now

How long do you think that Call the Midwife as a series could last?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back — it is the best way to make sure you do not miss any other updates. (Photo: BBC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







