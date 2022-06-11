Grey’s Anatomy season 19: Should you expect a big time jump?

We know that Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is going to be coming on ABC this fall, but that won’t stop us from thinking about it further now!

To be specific, in this piece we’re taking on questions about a potential time jump. These are, of course, questions that we tend to get with a show like this all the time between seasons, and it’s pretty darn inevitable that they are going to come up. Given that filming won’t start for a couple more months, there’s a natural passage of time between seasons; it makes some sense to try and reflect that on the show.

With that being said … we really hope that there’s not some sort of time jump. Or, at the very least, we hope that it’s not something that we see right away. This is the sort of thing that is better off coming later down the road, when we already see some of the big stories from the end of season 18 resolved.

Let’s put it this way: Do you really want to see the writers rush through Bailey quitting her job and the aftermath? Don’t you want to see where Teddy and Owen are and what they do there? These are stories that require almost immediate action, and you can play with time a little bit more after the fact. We’re sure that the writers are already thinking about some of this, and maybe they’re coming to a similar conclusion.

We do think there’s a chance that the show could jump forward a month or two in time and that could be useful to shift things slightly. It’s possible they go further than that but from our vantage point, that would really feel more or less like a missed opportunity.

