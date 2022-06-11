NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: Five things we want to see

As we prepare for NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 to arrive on CBS later this fall, what are some of the things we want to see? This is the sort of show that will always give us a wide array of stories and genres, and we anticipate that this will continue to be the case now. There will be happy moments, sad ones, and also a little nostalgia mixed in there.

Yet, for this piece we don’t want to just speak in broad strokes. Instead, we’ve got some specifics we want to dive into below!

Callen and Anna’s wedding – This is 100% a given. How can the writers not do something like this after the end of season 13? Because no one knows if there’s going to be a season 15 or not, we don’t think this is something that you can really wait to do.

Linda Hunt back as Hetty – There has been some discussion already that she will be back in some capacity, and we tend to think that this will be the case. It all just comes down to finding the right spot.

More happiness for Sam – Let’s face it: The guy really deserves it! He’s someone who is currently in a super-stressful situation, where he is forced to do what he can to care for his father in a really difficult time. We think since other characters are getting these joyous moments, more should be coming his way.

Seeing Kensi and Deeks as parents – Through the end of season 14, a lot of the moments we saw with Rosa were happy in nature and that’s great! However, not everything with taking care of a teenager is sunshine and roses; that needs to be examined more this time around. Of course, we want to see a lot of conflicts resolved, but it feels clear we’re going to be seeing some conflicts nonetheless.

Familiar faces from the past – If season 14 is the final one on CBS, we hope the writers do remind us of some of the great people we’ve seen over the years. For example, we need a cameo from Nell and Eric at some point!

