Magnum PI season 5: Stephen Hill shares touching story amidst campaign

We’ve written a little bit already about cast reactions to save Magnum PI, but there’s one in particular we had to share today. After all, the story Stephen Hill wrote on Instagram yesterday was incredibly touching, and it also marks a full-circle moment in his life.

We don’t want to spend too much time summarizing it, mostly because it’s a really fantastic read that gives you a better sense of what it’s like to be a working actor. (Check it out at the bottom of this article.) This show helped to change his entire life, and there’s a great sense of gratitude that comes from playing TC for the past four seasons. The entire post came about as a result of the digital billboard that fans paid for in Times Square, which just so happens to be a block away from where Hill used to work.

After reading something like that, don’t you feel more inspired than ever to try and get the show another season? We know that the fanbase is already doing much of what we can; the only thing left is for everyone to stay optimistic and active. Things like this billboard help to ensure that fan efforts are not forgotten!

We’ve noted already that there have been discussions involving NBC and USA already to bring the canceled CBS show back, and we even reported days ago that there may be some tentative production plans. It seems like there’s a lot of preparation going into a potential revival now, and it really comes down to everyone signing on the metaphorical dotted line. (Truthfully, it’s more about financials, budgets, and other boring stuff — the metaphor just paints a more colorful picture.)

Hopefully, Hill and the rest of the cast will be back in Hawaii filming more episodes later this year; there are a lot of reasons for hope, and we just gotta see our collective hopes come to fruition.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Magnum PI right now

How are you feeling about the potential status of Magnum PI season 5 this weekend?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back — there are more updates on the way and we don’t want you missing any of them. (Photo: CBS.)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Stephen Hill (@stephenhillacts)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







