The Bachelorette video: Rachel, Gabby introduce their guys!

ABC is starting to get their promotional campaign going for the new season of The Bachelorette and today, that means another new video!

If you look below, you can see Gabby and Rachel “introduce” all of their men in what is a pretty cheeky-yet-fun video highlighting some of the people who will be trying to find their perfect match. You get a small bit of footage from the season, but also some dudes just being goofy and flexing in what are most likely their promotional shoots. This isn’t really designed for you to get to know anyone; that will come at a later date.

The biggest we’re left wondering after watching this video is pretty simple: How are Gabby and Rachel going to eliminate people early on? What if they disagree on which guys are right to send home? We’re sure that eventually the guys will divide themselves up, but in the early going, there could be a lot of people just feeling each other out and trying to determine if there’s a possible connection there. We don’t think there’s going to be drama between the leads (ABC is pushing against that idea hard in the promos), but it could be tricky.

In theory, the crop of guys looks like they could be fun! Of course, that could prove to be the opposite when we meet them and someone turns out to be a villain. Let’s just say we’re taking a cautious approach for now since we don’t want any of these guys to disappoint us a little later on down the road.

If you did not know, this new season will be kicking off come Monday, July 11.

Related – Check out even more news when it comes to The Bachelorette!

What are you the most curious about when it comes to Gabby and Rachel’s season of The Bachelorette?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, stick around — that’s the best way to ensure you don’t miss any updates. (Photo: ABC.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Ring, ring!! 📲💍 Your Bachelorettes are calling! pic.twitter.com/VrwAu8Wvj4 — The Bachelorette (@BacheloretteABC) June 10, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







