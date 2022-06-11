Is Saturday Night Live new tonight on NBC? Are we about to dive straight into a lot of great stuff from the world of the sketch show?

We have a lot to wonder about with the future of the series, and that much is 100% clear. As so many of you are likely more than aware at this point, the new season will be without Kyle Mooney, Kate McKinnon, Aidy Bryant, and Pete Davidson. While there is a good chance that all of them will come back in some point down the road (whether it be for a cameo or a spot as host), nothing is confirmed and we gotta be aware of that.

Also, we have to be aware that there is, unfortunately, no new episode on the air tonight. We’re going to be on an extended fall hiatus here, one that likely lasts until late September or early October.

So what IS the next SNL-related announcement we could get? That’s complicated, given that it could depend on a couple of different factors. We imagine it’s possible that we could get some news on any additional departures over the next month or two, but we hope not. Fingers crossed that everyone who is leaving the show already made it clear in the finale.

After that, September will be a pretty busy month! It’s inevitable that at least a couple (if not more) cast members will be hired, and we’ll also hear around that time who the first host is of the season. We think they’ll go with an especially big name to kick that off; don’t be surprised if it is an alumni. With so much of an exodus from the show this past season, it may benefit SNL to have as much stability as they can in the early going here.

