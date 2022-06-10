Better Call Saul season 6: Rhea Seehorn dishes on ‘complex’ story ahead

If you are like us, you are counting down the days until Monday, July 11. After all, this marks the return of Better Call Saul! There are six more episodes to go, and there is so much story that has to be crammed into a pretty small amount of space.

So what is at the center of the narrative right now? That isn’t all that hard to point out: It’s trying to figure out what Jimmy and Kim do to handle the fact that Howard is dead. From there, we have to learn not only what happens to Kim, but also what becomes of Gene Takovic in Nebraska; we’ve yet to see him so far this season, but we have been assured on multiple occasions that we’ll get a chance to see him.

Of course, trying to get specifics from any cast member on what lies ahead at this point is a near-impossible feat. However, Rhea Seehorn (Kim) does a good job in a new New York Post interview (while promoting her Cooper’s Bar web series) explaining what is coming up next:

“There’s no easy way to explain [what happens] and I don’t mean just because I can’t spoil anything. It’s a bit like playing the game ‘Taboo.’ It’s like if there were 30 words on the card and you’re trying to make a sentence. I’ve never seen something so complex, dense and very thoughtful but also very exciting. [Showrunner] Peter Gould has been very carefully sorting out complex milestones that have to be hit and things that need to be answered … it’s not just connecting the dots. It’s much more thoughtful.

“I was mesmerized by how they insisted to be completely true to the characters and advance [the story] forward … It’s deeply moving and fraught and suspenseful and terrifying and devastating and very psychological … I’m still thinking about what happens in these next episodes.”

If that is not a cryptic and super-fascinating tease, what is? We have a feeling that moving forward, the show will continue to be rooted in these characters, and we’re going to see Jimmy and Kim try to plot and scheme to great success … though signs point to it ending in failure.

