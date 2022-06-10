The Handmaid’s Tale season 5 premiere date: Will Hulu split up episodes?

Production on The Handmaid’s Tale in ongoing in the Toronto area, and hopefully at some point soon, we’ll get an answer to the big question on all of our minds. When is the Elisabeth Moss series going to be back on the air?

We recognize that there a number of different factors that play heavily into what Hulu decides here, whether it be their lineup, the state of post-production, and even lining up the show for awards consideration. There is one thing that we’re currently wondering that is somewhat outside the box: Would the streaming service opt to air the show in two separate batches?

Over the years, we’ve seen split-season formats work for a number of different shows. We’re seeing it right now for Better Call Saul, and we’ve also had a chance to see it for shows like Lucifer, Mad Men, and Breaking Bad in the past. There’s a legitimate argument for doing this, with the main thing being that you get episodes out to consumers faster and that’s something that the majority of networks likely want. Then, you can spend more time perfecting the final episodes and release them later. Doing this for The Handmaid’s Tale could help to ensure the show comes back within potentially a few months.

However, there’s only two scenarios we could see Hulu doing this — either they are doing a longer season than 10 episodes, or this is the final season and are trying to stretch it out. Given that they often premiere the show with more than one episode on the same day, that makes this even more unlikely … but it still is something to think about.

