So You Think You Can Dance: Leah Remini to replace Matthew Morrison

So You Think You Can Dance has just named their replacement judge for season 17 — and suffice it to say, we’re a little shocked.

Fox announced today that actress/host Leah Remini will be joining the panel starting on June 15, which also happens to be the 300th episode of the show. Remini does have some dance experience as a former Dancing with the Stars contestant, and she also guest-judged that competition in the past. Clearly this represents Fox and the producers wanting to get someone else with large-scale entertainment industry experience on board after Matthew Morrison was dismissed. However, we thought they’d go more in the direction of someone with more significant professional dancing experience. (Granted, this is still better than Ellen DeGeneres being a judge on American Idol.)

In a statement, here is some of what the former The King of Queens star had to say about joining the show:

“I am thrilled to join So You Think You Can Dance on its milestone 300th episode … I look forward to guiding these incredibly talented artists through this competition as a fan of the show and a great admirer of dancers. I can’t wait to see the artistry that the contestants bring to the stage!”

Leah can at least speak to how the contestants take on the character of the dance and the stories that are being told on stage. We’ll reserve more judgment until we see her, since she could have great chemistry with Stephen “tWitch” Boss and JoJo Siwa. This whole season was a reboot-of-sorts of the franchise and we’re sure that Fox didn’t want to make a big change in the middle of the season; yet, this is what happened and everyone has to pick up their cards at this point and move on.

