9-1-1: Lone Star season 4: Ronen Rubenstein on TK, Carlos wedding

Sure, there are a few things to look forward to on 9-1-1: Lone Star season 4, but isn’t a TK – Carlos wedding near the top of the list? These two have had a wonderful relationship, and seeing them get engaged at the end of season 3 signaled some big things are going to be coming up.

Are we going to see a wedding between the two? It feels inevitable that we will; after all, there would be fan revolts in the screen if it happens off-screen! Given that the show is not coming back until 2023 we understand that there could be people expecting it in the early going next season, but that may not be what happens. Instead, Ronen Rubenstein tells TV Insider that the writers may choose instead to give us time to see “Tarlos” as an engaged couple, and allowing us to see what that looks like:

“I’m sure the fans would love to have it in Episode 1, Season 4 … I think the wedding will come at a good time. We’ll have to see when we ‘earn’ the wedding. I’d like to see the journey of Tarlos as an engaged couple instead of rushing [into] marriage, which I don’t think they will. They’ve given us a beautiful storyline with room to breathe.”

Personally, we’re a-okay with waiting if that means time for them to both plan a wedding and navigate more of what their future could look like. We think there’s clearly so much great story that could be told here, while of course we also continue to see some of the same danger and excitement we’ve seen from these characters over the years.

