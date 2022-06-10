Animal Kingdom season 6 video: Finn Cole, cast tease final episodes

The premiere of Animal Kingdom season 6 is a little more than a week away, and we’re absolutely thrilled to have a look behind the scenes today!

If you look to the bottom of this article, you can see Shawn Hatosy, Finn Cole, Jake Weary, and Ben Robson all do their best to preview what’s coming up in the final episodes, but also reminisce a little bit on the journey so far. These four have a brotherhood that comes from working together for so many years and tackling so many challenges as their characters.

Watch our Animal Kingdom season 5 finale review now! Take a look below to see what we had to say on the way things ended then. We’ll have more reviews coming for season 6, so be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to make sure you don’t miss them.

In the present, this video makes it all the more clear that Pope is in trouble. The discovery of Catherine’s body is a spark that lights the fuse of a massive investigation, and that’s something that could define a significant chunk of the early part of this season. How much trouble are the Cody Boys in? Let’s just say their future could be in jeopardy more than ever before.

As for the past, be prepared to also get a much deeper look at the 1990’s, an era that was very important for some of the family. We’ll understand more of what happened to Pope in that era and how Smurf was doing her best to have a vice-grip on the family business. This is a time period we haven’t really seen before on the show, and it’s going to be fun understanding more of the timeline through that.

Because TNT announced the final season long in advance, we imagine that gave everyone a chance to come up with a fitting end. Let’s just hope that this story lives up to a lot of the expectations we have going into it.

