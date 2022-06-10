The Essex Serpent season 2: Is it renewed, canceled at Apple TV+?

Following today’s big season 1 finale on Apple TV+, can you expect to see The Essex Serpent season 2 to happen? Or, are we at the official end of the road here?

We don’t want to keep you waiting here, so let’s go ahead and get the bad news out of the way: From the start, this show was designed to be a limited series with a beginning, middle, and end. We don’t want to give anything major away here for those who haven’t watched the finale, but it does feel like a number of loose ends were formally tied up. There is no absolutely need for there to be more of this shown down the road.

With that being said, doesn’t it feel like there could be more down the road here? We tend to think that it’s possible, at least in that there are still enough characters alive at the end here to do something more. That all depends on whether or not the producers have another idea, and beyond just that, if the streaming service is interested. Apple, like so many other streaming outlets out there, does not release all that much in the way of performance data. We’re all more or less left to guess as to precisely how their shows fare, and of course that at times lead to a certain amount of confusion.

Rest assured we’ll have more to share if a further announcement is made but even if it is, we don’t anticipate that The Essex Serpent will be back anytime soon. Remember that a lot of this cast is working on other things — heck, Tom Hiddleston is the star of one of the biggest Disney+ shows out there these days in Loki.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Essex Serpent right now

Do you think there’s going to be a season 2 for The Essex Serpent?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to keep coming back for other updates that you don’t want to miss across the board.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







