Peaky Blinders season 7: Will it ever happen at Netflix?

Following today’s big season 6 premiere over at Netflix, will there ever be a Peaky Blinders season 7? Is that something to realistically hope for?

Well, we should start off here by noting that the Cillian Murphy series is officially ending with this season. That news has been out there for a good while now. However, this news being out there doesn’t 100% mean that we’re at the end of the road. We’ve seen enough evidence over the years of shows being revived and in general, we know that there’s been talk about doing something more within this franchise already.

We don’t want to give TOO much away in this video for those who haven’t seen the final season already, but we can go ahead and note that the show ends in a way that does leave the door open for something more in this world. There aren’t any firm details out there, so we’d just say for the time being to keep your eyes peeled and we’ll be happy to share more as it starts to come out.

Even if there doesn’t turn out to be much more from the Peaky Blinders world for whatever reason, there is SO much to be happy about at the moment. We’re talking here about a show that had a chance to tell a really fulfilling story over the course of several years, and this is not something that we tend to see a lot of other shows out there do. It delivered fantastic performances from start to finish and gave us so many different genres throughout. Netflix also proved to be a pretty great stateside partner; very few UK dramas tend to get anywhere near the footprint that this one had, which enabled it to be all the more successful when the dust settled.

