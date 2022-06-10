The Boys renewed! Season 4 officially coming to Amazon Prime

Halfway through season 3, the folks over at Amazon have already decided that they’ve seen enough. A season 4 of The Boys is officially happening!

We don’t think this news is going to be a big surprise to anyone out there. The first two seasons of the superhero satire were huge successes for the streaming service and so far, season 3 has performed better than either of them. This is per an Amazon release earlier today, and we do think the stage has been set for things to be bigger and crazier from here.

New The Boys video! Take a look below if you’re interested in learning a little more about what happened on season 3 episode 4. Once you do just that, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube for other updates through the remainder of the season.

In a statement confirming the renewal, here is what Vernon Sanders, head of global television for Amazon Studios, had to say:

“From our first conversation with Eric Kripke and the creative team about Season Three of The Boys, we knew the show was continuing to get even bolder—an impressive feat considering the wild success of the Emmy-nominated second season … This stylized world of the series has incredible global reach and the viewership for opening weekend is proof of that.”

Meanwhile, here is what Kripke had to say:

“Speaking for the cast and crew, we’re so grateful to Sony, Amazon, and most of all the fans for embracing the show and allowing us to make more … We’re thrilled to continue Butcher and the Boys’ fight against Homelander and the Seven, as well as comment on the insane world we’re living in. Also, this is the first time in history that exploding [privates] has led to further success.”

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Boys right now, including what is happening this season

What do you think about The Boys being renewed for a season 4 at Amazon?

Be sure to share right away in the comments! Once you do that, stick around to get some other coverage. (Photo: Amazon.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







