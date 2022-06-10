P-Valley season 2 episode 2: Where is it on Starz? A look ahead

Where is P-Valley season 2 episode 2 on Starz? Is the show going to be releasing another episode today?

Because of the way that the network choose to launch the drama last week, we understand 100% if there is some confusion out there. Unfortunately, the special airing last week was just a one-time thing. There is no new episode coming out today and instead, we’re in a collective holding pattern until this weekend. Season 2 episode 2 will arrive at midnight on Sunday, which is when all episodes will stream moving forward. This is so much more of the traditional release pattern for Starz; the Friday launch may have been an experiment on their part to see if something like this could catch fire. (Here’s your answer: It absolutely did — the numbers for the premiere were reportedly through the roof.)

If you do want to get some more news when it comes to episode 2, rest assured we’re happy to help! Take a look below if you’re interested in seeing the synopsis:

While The Pynk staff prepares for their biggest night yet, Uncle Clifford reaches a personal milestone.

It goes without saying, but the #1 event at the heart of episode 2 is going to be the opening of The Pynk; or, the re-opening. The show did a bold thing in setting the story in a post-health crisis era, and it may actually be a lot of relatability to this story. A lot of business were forced to shut down for safety reasons back when everything first kicked off a couple of years back; this show can document some of that, but also with the same characters we love at the center of it. Now, it’s time for the bounce-back; let’s hope that there are some chances to see all of this explored over the weeks ahead.

