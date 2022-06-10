When Calls the Heart season 10: EP confident in long-term future

At the moment, it’s true that there is no official When Calls the Heart season 10 renewal — yet, is there a reason to have hope? We think so on the basis of the ratings alone, but we’re also hearing good news now from some of the folks behind the scenes, as well.

Speaking in a new piece over at MovieGuide, here is some of what executive producer Brian Bird had to say about the potential for the show to last for many more years — at least, if he and some other producers have their way:

“I really don’t believe we’ve even peaked yet in this show with season 9 … We will be around for a long time, I believe.

“We have no intention of riding off into the sunset ourselves with this show. We will never end the show unless we decided to end the show.”

For know, everyone is sitting around and waiting to see what the Hallmark Channel is going to do here. We know that they aren’t putting on anywhere near as many scripted shows as they have in the past, but still, this is one that viewers have a long-term attachment to. You’ve got the relationship with Elizabeth and Lucas at the center of the story, but beyond that Hope Valley is this rich tapestry full of wonderful faces you want to see more of week in and week out. The most-recent season also ended with big news for Rosemary and Lee, and we want to see what’s next for them!

Of course, we also do have some questions when it comes to Nathan’s romantic future. That’s a story that could play out at the start of season 10, and we tend to think that in general, the writers are going to want to present a hopeful, optimistic end to this story … no matter when it ends. Fingers crossed that it’s not transpiring in the immediate future.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to When Calls the Heart right now

Do you want to see a When Calls the Heart season 10 at Hallmark Channel down the road?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, stay here for other updates that we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: Hallmark Channel.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







