Legacies season 4 episode 19: Is Aurora dead? The battle with Hope

With Legacies season 4 episode 19 being the second-to-last episode of the show, it went without saying that big things would happen. Also, people were going to die.

After an emotional showdown, we learned tonight that the person who died was none other than Aurora. She loved Hope’s father, and she refused to see the good in Danielle Rose Russell’s character for some time. That changed when she realized that Hope didn’t want to kill her. After the fight, she spared her; that led to Aurora eventually sacrificing herself to ensure that Ken didn’t kill her.

Kudos to Rebecca Breeds for her performance in those final moments — it was as powerful as you could ever want it to be. What Hope needed to realize through Aurora’s death was to hang on to the good parts of her, and remember what she can use her powers for, both now and in the future.

Of course, there was still some unfinished business after Aurora’s death, as there was another potential battle looming between Hope and the power-hungry God at the center of all of this.

Did Hope actually kill Ken?

To some extent, she did, but with a good bit of help from those around of. Was this story about the power of teamwork? Maybe, but regardless of whatever moral you want to attach to it, what matters is that Ken is gone. For a brief moment, it felt as though there was legitimate peace in Mystic Falls. Everyone could take in a deep breath, and then worry about what comes after the fact.

In the closing minutes of the episode tonight, Aurora got a proper Viking funeral; sure, feelings towards her were complicated much of the time, but she got a proper ending when the dust finally settled.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Legacies right now

What did you think about the events of Legacies season 4 episode 19, in particular the death of Hope?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back to make sure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







