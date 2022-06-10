The Blacklist season 10: Should you expect some sort of time jump?

With The Blacklist season 10 set to premiere on NBC in the new year, that leaves a lot of time for us to have some various discussions. That includes, of course, a big question we are raising here about a time jump. Is this something we can realistically expect? Or, is it more likely that we’re going to be seeing the show to pick almost immediately where the story left off?

We know already that the premise for season 10 is exciting; after all, a number of Blacklisters from the past are resurfacing and in doing that, could threaten to completely upend the entire world of the show. Raymond Reddington could be in danger like never before…

New The Blacklist video! Take a look below to see our latest discussion all about the series. After you do just that, SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube to stay up-to-date with all sorts of great stuff the rest of the season.

It’s true that The Blacklist does love to do their time jumps; after all, we’ve seen them on a number of occasions already! There was a two-year one entering season 9, but that’s one of the reasons we think there will be less of one entering season 10. There’s also another important thing to take into consideration here: The oh-so-simple fact that there are going to be criminals after Reddington and fast. Do you think that Wujing is going to just sit on the list for a little while? The last thing we’d expect is for these criminals to just sit around for years on end.

We could foresee a brief time jump for characters to reset their lives, and for Wujing to start spreading the word about the traitor within the criminal world. After that, though, it feels like the metaphorical train needs to start rolling, and fast…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to The Blacklist right now

Where do you think things are going to go moving into The Blacklist season 10?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, remember to also stay here at the site for all sorts of other updates on the show. (Photo: NBC.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







