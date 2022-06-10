Ted Lasso season 3 theory: Is this how the story could end?

There’s a good chance you’ve heard the discourse around Ted Lasso season 3 this week, and the notion that this could be the final season. The most shocking thing about this news, ironically, is the notion that this is somehow a surprise. There’s been talk around a three-season plan for years and because of that, we at least know that the end of this upcoming batch of episodes will offer some closure.

So what will that closure look like? We’ve had an idea of it for some time — not that this is only speculation, but it’s a fun thing to think about.

We know that the easy conclusion to the show is that AFC Richmond wins the Premier League, and we really do think that could happen! However, we’re also well-aware of Ted’s mantra from the start being that he really doesn’t concern himself with wins and losses. We think he believes that. For him, getting Richmond to a spot where they are a successful club where they aren’t in fear of relegation. They could even lose to Nate and West Ham!

More so than Richmond winning, we could foresee season 3 ending with Nate realizing the error of his ways and reconciling with Ted, understanding how much his anger came from a place of insecurity. Meanwhile, Ted could also realize more how hurt Nate felt by feeling abandoned in a number of small ways throughout season 2. This emotional moment means more than just who wins a soccer match at the end.

Will Ted stay in the UK?

We see this going one of two ways: Either his ex and son move overseas, or he ends up heading back to America. It’s too hard to reconcile a situation where the character stays an ocean away from his kid in the long-term, and we think it’s one of the things that ate away at him mentally through the past couple of years. It has to be addressed and resolved somehow. (We like the idea of his ex and son moving, however that could happen — it can’t just be her appeasing Ted since that makes it seem like she has no authority over her own life.)

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Ted Lasso right now

What do you think we could see at the end of Ted Lasso season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! After you do just that, be sure to also come back for some other updates you don’t want to miss. (Photo: Apple TV+.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







