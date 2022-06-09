Evil season 3 premiere spoilers: How will Kristen, David look forward?

In just a matter of days, Evil season 3 will finally be upon us! We’re preparing in advance for this to be a crazy, intense, and super-dramatic season full of demonic events and near-constant surprises.

Amidst all of that, though, the show is actually starting off in a pretty personal place. How else can you describe the kiss that David and Kristen shared? That’s going to be the sort of thing that really defines what their future could be, and it certainly could change the professional dynamic between the two of them. After all, there are a lot of things for them to focus on that stretch beyond just themselves!

Speaking in a new interview with TVLine, star Mike Colter makes it very much clear that the writers aren’t going to wait to give us more information on Kristen and David. It will be discussed and after that, we’ll see where things go:

“Right away [the kiss will be addressed] … we’re in a very delicate situation. We try to do the best we can to navigate that and still be professional colleagues moving forward.”

At this point, we’ve absolutely come to realize that there is no reason to make any specific expectations for what lies ahead; this is a show that loves to circumvent assumptions and come up with new and surprising twists every step of the way. We’re sure these characters will have more conversations, but they’ll need to do that while simultaneously taking on some really difficult cases that could test their understanding of the spiritual world.

If you do want to hype yourself up a little bit more leading into the premiere why not check out the video below via Michael Emerson? There’s all sorts of good stuff to prepare for!

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Evil right now

What do you most excited to see when it comes to Evil season 3 on CBS?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! After you do just that, remember to keep coming back — this is the best way to ensure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: Paramount+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

It will be here soon pic.twitter.com/qeu1XPphb6 — Michael Emerson (@MichaelEmerson) May 19, 2022

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







