The Mandalorian season 3 spoilers: A new Grogu, Mando dynamic?

While The Mandalorian has at its core a wonderful dynamic between the title hero and Grogu, you don’t want to present the same exact thing year in and year out. So much of the story has been about Baby Yoda finding the best way to hone his powers in safety, and the choices that led to where he is now.

At the end of The Book of Boba Fett, Din and Grogu reunited after the latter spent some time with Luke Skywalker. With that in mind, he came back to his friend with a much stronger understanding of the Force. He was able to use that, at one point, to help save the day.

Have you watched our most-recent discussion on Obi-Wan Kenobi yet? If not, go ahead and take a look at that below! Once you do, be sure to SUBSCRIBE to Matt & Jess on YouTube! Also, stay here at the site for even more information you don’t want to miss.

Speaking in a new interview with Empire Magazine, the events at the end of Boba Fett work to “[reflect] the power that Grogu is developing, starting to ask the question: who will be protecting who?”. This could be a fantastic question at the center of season 3, one where the two are more equals than ever before. Grogu already made the choice to deliberately go back to Mando, meaning that this is where he finds the most value in his life.

So what can these two accomplish together? They could have a valuable role in the future of the Star Wars universe, even if their impact isn’t directly felt during the Sequel Trilogy.

Be prepared to see The Mandalorian season 3 arrive on Disney+ at some point in 2023. To get some more insight about it right now, be sure to visit the link here.

What do you most want to see when it comes to The Mandalorian season 3?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also keep coming back — this is the best way to ensure that you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: Disney+.)

This article was written by Jessica BunBun. Be sure to follow her on Twitter.

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







