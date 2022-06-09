The Last of Us spoilers: New photo + Ashley Johnson, Troy Baker cast

There are a couple of exciting new developments to report from the world of HBO’s The Last of Us project … so where do we start?

Well, we suppose that the most natural place is the photo above, which features Pedro Pascal as Joel and Bella Ramsey as Ellie. These are the two characters who starred in the hit video game, and we know that a lot of attention is going to be paid around their journey on the small screen.

Also, HBO confirmed today that Ashley Johnson and Troy Baker, who voiced the characters in the original game, will appear in the TV show as different roles. This will be a fun opportunity to offer up some fan service, while also delivering at least a few other surprises at the same exact time.

If you don’t know that much about the series / haven’t played the game, the official logline below should help with some of that:

Based on the critically acclaimed video game “The Last of Us,” developed by Naughty Dog for the PlayStation® platforms, the story takes place twenty years after modern civilization has been destroyed. Joel, a hardened survivor, is hired to smuggle Ellie, a 14-year-old girl, out of an oppressive quarantine zone. What starts as a small job soon becomes a brutal, heartbreaking journey, as they both must traverse the U.S. and depend on each other for survival.

Odds are, we are going to be waiting for many months still to see the show arrive on the network, but this could very well be their most-anticipated project following the launch of House of the Dragon a little later this summer. Let’s hope that the reception here is overall more positive than that of Halo on Paramount+, which sputtered out almost immediately following its debut.

Are you excited for HBO’s The Last of Us?

What do you think about this photo, let alone this latest round of casting news to go along with it? Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to come back for even more updates we don’t want you to miss. (Photo: HBO.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







