American Rust revived! Season 2 moving to Amazon’s Freevee

Many months after it was canceled over at Showtime, American Rust now shocking has a second life.

According to a new report from Deadline, Amazon’s Freevee service (which also serves as a home to Bosch: Legacy) has picked up the Jeff Daniels – Maura Tierney series for another batch of episodes. Daniels will serve as an executive producer alongside Daniel Futterman and Adam Rapp; the same goes for Paul Martino, Michael De Luca, and Katie O’Connell Marsh for Boat Rocker and Elisa Ellis.

In a statement, here is what Daniels himself had to say on the subject:

“I’m grateful to Amazon Freevee for giving us the chance to make Season Two of American Rust. Set inside a struggling American small town, our authentic, realistically told story is built for streaming. The movies they don’t make anymore are being made as series at places like Amazon Freevee. It’s where I want to be.”

Meanwhile, Lauren Anderson and Ryan Pirozzi, co-heads of content and programming at Amazon Freevee, added the following:

“American Rust is exactly the type of gritty and engaging storytelling Amazon Freevee audiences love, and we could not be more excited to bring this prestige series to our customers, free of charge … We can’t wait to dive in with Boat Rocker and Dan Futterman to continue the story that intrigued audiences during the first season, and to see the evolution of characters so expertly portrayed by Jeff and Maura in this next chapter.”

Given the timing of this revival news, it’s hard to imagine American Rust season 2 coming to Freevee at any point before 2023 — but ultimately, we’re more than fine with waiting a good while. This could be the sort of thing that helps to ensure we get a good product in the end, and also allows the writers to get to work on coming up with some fascinating stories.

Related – Get more news when it comes to American Rust right now

What do you think about American Rust being saved, and coming back for more over on Freevee?

Be sure to share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to also come back to make 100% sure you don’t miss any other updates on the series. (Photo: Showtime.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







