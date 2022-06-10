The Boys season 3 episode 5 spoilers: The Soldier Boy aftermath!

As we move into The Boys season 3 episode 5 next week, it feels all of a sudden like the Soldier Boy story will be bigger than ever — and ultimately, it’s hard for it not to be. Just think about the way this week’s episode ended!

As we move forward, it’s looking more and more like we’re going to see Jensen Ackles’ character out in the world — but what is he actually capable of doing? That’s an entirely different question. This is someone who has an agenda that we’ll probably find out a little bit more of over time. We know already that Hughie and Butcher would love to use him in whatever way they can in order to stop Homelander, but there is no guarantee here that Soldier Boy is going to be on the same page as them. As a matter of fact, thinking that would be making a pretty big assumption.

Over at Vought, we tend to imagine that the top order of business will be figuring out what the new food chain looks like. At the top of this is going to be Homelander now, but what is Starlight going to do about it? We know that she’ll want revenge over the death of Supersonic, but there’s not necessarily any one thing that she can do to take him down a peg. She’s going to have to be creative, and also potentially find allies wherever she can.

The saddest thing that’s worth noting right now is simply that we’re already at the halfway point of the season. Can you believe that we’re already this deep into the drama?

What do you think is going to happen moving into The Boys season 3 episode 5?

