Magnum PI season 5: Very good news for potential renewal?

At the time of this writing, nothing is still 100% official when it comes to a Magnum PI season 5 revival. However, there’s a greater reason for optimism than ever before.

For the first time, the canceled CBS series has been featured within the latest issue of Production Weekly, where it is listed as being in “Active Development.” Curiously, no specific network was attached to the listing, so make of that whatever you will.

So what does this actually mean? Production Weekly over the years has been a pretty good indicator of shows that will be coming back, even before renewals are officially announced. At the very least, it means that there are people behind the scenes planning for another season to happen. Plans can fall apart, but the idea that there is Active Development is an extremely good sign. This lines up really well with a lot of what we’ve heard the past couple of weeks, including talks involving NBC and potentially USA.

If Magnum does end up getting a season 5, we’re sure that the producers would like to try to keep filming dates as consistent as possible to what we’ve seen in the past. The only challenge would be piecing everything together again. Of course, we’re fine with the process taking a little bit longer, especially since season 5 probably would not air on NBC until 2023 unless they were to change around their already-released fall schedule.

As we said at the start, we’re not reporting this so that you can write down a renewal in permanent market and parade around on the street. However, we do think this is one of the most encouraging signs we’ve had that the journey of Thomas Magnum and Juliet Higgins is very-much far from over. We’ve certainly seen optimism from the cast — take a look at our piece yesterday featuring Perdita Weeks.

How are you feeling now regarding a potential Magnum PI season 5 renewal?

