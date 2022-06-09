P-Valley season 2 sets early viewer records; season 3 renewal imminent?

We know that we had to wait for a while to see P-Valley season 2 premiere on Starz. Yet, it proved to be very much worth the wait.

In a press release today, the streaming service confirmed that based on early reporting, the show was up more than 1000% from its series debut on the Starz app, setting a record as “the largest season over season growth in the streamer’s history.” It of course helped that season 2 had an established audience, whereas season 1 was a totally new property that viewers had to discover.

Yet, it speaks greatly to the show’s creative vision and quality that people got addicted to the story over the past couple of years, and that viewers wanted to check it out almost right away. We also wonder if this is going to inspire Starz to try and launch more properties on Fridays, which was an experiment that they took on in this particular instance.

In a statement, here is what Alison Hoffman, President, Domestic Networks at the network, had to say:

“Katori and the entire ‘P-Valley’ team have done an amazing job bringing audiences a second season that has delivered record-setting viewer performance and subscription growth, and through its incredible storytelling has continued driving cultural conversation and critical acclaim … The series exemplifies our commitment to amplifying narratives by, about and for women and underrepresented audiences, and we are so proud of its continued success.”

Based on everything that we are talking about within this piece at the moment, one thing feels clear: Starz is going to order a season 3. With there being so much competition out there with streaming shows across the board, they need to take advantage of every single hit that they can. P-Valley is that for them in a particularly big way.

