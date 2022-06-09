The Orville season 3 episode 3 preview: A look at ‘Mortality Paradox’

Next week on Hulu you’re going to have a chance to see The Orville season 3 episode 3 arrive on Hulu — so what will be coming with it?

First and foremost, we tend to think that this story will be epic in scope, mostly because almost every installment will be in its own way. They are all meant to be somewhat separate in narrative, so don’t expect too many connections from where we are now to where things will be going in seven days.

The #1 thing we can say about New Horizons episode 3 is that the title is “Mortality Paradox,” which of course signals that we’re going to see a story that is a matter of life and death. Or, it could be in particular the fear of death. This is something that every crew member aboard the ship has. It doesn’t so much matter how strong or capable any one individual person is. Instead, this is more of just an inevitability.

So how much fun are we going to have moving forward with this season? A good bit, but tonally, don’t expect anything altogether different from the first two episodes. This is a series that has deliberately changed its tone in a big way from the first season, when there was more of a deliberate attempt to sprinkle in comedy at just about every point. We don’t think that this necessarily the top priority anymore; instead, there’s a real effort here to just give us a lot of different layers of humor when appropriate, and to keep the story focused largely on all of the characters themselves. There are so many different layers to who these people are and with that, so many different things that we can still learn.

