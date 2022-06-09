Girls5eva season 3: Is it renewed, canceled at Peacock? The latest

Following the finale today on Peacock, can you expect a Girls5eva season 3 renewal? Or, is this going to be the series’ end?

On paper, we do think it’s easy to assume the show would be going back and for good reason. We’re talking here about one of the streaming service’s most-promoted shows and just on the basis of that alone, you’d want to assume that it could be around for quite some time. Yet, there’s still a lot of negotiation that needs to happen behind the scenes, and Peacock doesn’t release ratings information for any of their shows in advance. While we personally assume that Girls5eva is a hit, can anyone say that with absolute certainty? That’s a hard thing to properly figure out.

What we would say is that over the next couple of months, we’ll hear something more about the show’s future since the last thing Peacock should want is to keep people waiting longer than that. They also should want to stay in business with executive producer Tina Fey, largely because she’s been a part of their family for years and had a key role in successful projects from 30 Rock over to her time on Saturday Night Live.

So, provided that there is a Girls5eva season 3 down the road, when could we expect it to premiere? We think it benefits the service to make this into as much of an annual event as possible, so we’re hoping that we get to see more moving into 2023. Of course, that will depend based on when the scripts are written, when filming begins, and when Peacock chooses to announce the next season in the first place. We’re sure that there would be plenty of comedy and music coming up in all of these episodes.

