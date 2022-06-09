Walker season 2 episode 19 spoilers: The last before finale

Are you ready to check out Walker season 2 episode 19? Next week’s episode on The CW is important for a number of reasons. What’s the most important? Well, it’s the last one before the epic finale. You better be prepared for some relationships to be in jeopardy — and the same goes for some lives.

Along the way here, there’s a pretty good chance we’re also going to learn more about Cassie and her own history! Since that character just came on this season, it’s pretty clear that we are making up for some lost time with her at the moment.

To get a few more details all about what’s coming up, be sure to check out the full Walker season 2 episode 19 synopsis below:

FOOD FIGHT – Stella (Violet Brinson) and Colton (guest star Jalen Thomas Brooks) plan a Walker / Davidson family dinner. Meanwhile, Liam (Keegan Allen) gets an unlikely ally when trying to prove that the Davidson’s were up to no good on the day Cordell (Jared Padalecki) raced for the ranch and Cassie (Ashley Reyes) vows to learn the truth about the last case her previous partner was working on. Tessa Blake directed the episode written by Aaron Carew and Anna Fricke (#219). Original airdate 6/16/2022. Every episode of WALKER will be available to stream on The CW App and CWTV.com the day after broadcast for free and without a subscription, log-in or authentication required.

We know that there is a Walker season 3 coming on The CW, so that’s at least something you don’t have to worry about! Of course, there’s also the Walker: Independence prequel that is coming down the road. There is so much to be excited about when it comes to the future of this franchise, but we can’t get too far ahead of ourselves when there is still danger present here, as well…

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to Walker right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Walker season 2 episode 19 on The CW?

Be sure to share all of your thoughts and hopes below! Once you do just that, be sure to also keep coming back. This is, after all, the best way to ensure you don’t miss any other updates. (Photo: The CW.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







