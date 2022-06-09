Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5 preview: Is Reva’s fate sealed?

As we get ourselves set for Obi-Wan Kenobi season 1 episode 5 on Disney+ next week, we absolutely are setting ourselves up for a showdown. Reva wanted Obi-Wan before and now, she’s going to be more motivated than ever to pull something off here.

So what is her primary motivation? We think it goes a little something like this: We’re talking about a character who wants the respect desperately of Darth Vader. However, at the same time you can argue that she’s sealed her fate. At the end of episode 4, we saw her tell Vader about the tracker she put on Lola. We know that she’s going to do whatever she can to locate Kenobi.

Yet, on some measure, we already know that Reva fails. That much is abundantly clear at the moment. She doesn’t end up having Kenobi killed and because of her mistakes at the Fortress, it seems likely that Vader is going to kill her. He was already enraged at her before he learned about the tracker; with that in mind, we imagine he’d be even more so if she failed again. Mercy is not his strong suit.

What other options are there for Reva at this point? Let’s just say that some of them feel relatively limited. We suppose that she could eventually try to escape the Empire altogether, but where would she go? Since she’s not mentioned in the Original Trilogy, it’s fair to wager she’s not that important to the main timeline. Either she’s gone off somewhere in hiding … or she is gone period. Both remain possibilities.

