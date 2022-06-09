Is Grey’s Anatomy, Station 19 new tonight on ABC, June 9, 2022?

Is Grey’s Anatomy or Station 19 new tonight on ABC? Are we about to dive a little bit further into the world of these shows?

Of course, it goes without saying that we’d like more of both of them as soon as possible. They’re a valuable part of our Thursday-night viewing routine and from start to finish, there’s a lot of drama to dissect! That’s especially true when you think about how this past season of Grey’s Anatomy ended. There were a number of big cliffhangers. Not only that, but we’ve got questions as to whether or not people like Owen and Teddy will even come back.

Now, we unfortunately have to present the news that there are no episodes of either one of these shows tonight. There won’t be any episodes in the near future, either. Both of the Shonda Rhimes hits are going to be off for a good while, with the plan being for them each to return in the fall. There’s no premiere date yet, but we anticipate that we’ll be able to learn more about that over the next couple of months.

Will there be a Grey’s Anatomy – Station 19 crossover soon after the two shows come back? We’d love to say that there’s a great possibility that this happens, but the truth is that it’s pretty darn unlikely, mostly because of how the shows ended. There’s a lot that each one of them has to take care of on its own and then, after that, we can see if these two worlds mesh. We’re sure that we’ll get at least something during the season, though admittedly not everyone is the biggest fan of these crossovers in general. We’d prefer, personally, one or two big events than a handful of smaller ones. That way, crossover fans get something while it doesn’t interrupt too much of the flow the rest of the way.

