NCIS: Los Angeles season 14: When to expect premiere date news!

NCIS: Los Angeles season 14 is absolutely coming to CBS — that’s something that you can go ahead and be excited for!

However, there are still some questions, with the biggest one being when new episodes are actually going. We can imagine a premiere date in late September or early October, but that’s really all we can do at the moment — imagine. We actually have to wait and see when CBS will make some sort of announcement.

So when are we expecting it? More than likely, we’ll be hearing something more within the next month and a half. Last year, CBS chose to unveil their dates in the middle of July; it does take a lot of planning with this stuff, as you want to make sure a show pairs up well with everything else you’re throwing out there. It’s nowhere near as easy as just deciding on a date without thought for the future.

Filming for season 14 will probably begin a couple of weeks after the date is announced, at least based on some of the information that we’ve seen come out in the past. This is going to be an exciting year! We know that Callen and Anna are now engaged, and that does lead to the chance of us getting some sort of wedding before the season is up. We’ll also getting to see Kensi and Deeks as parents, and there is a good chance that Linda Hunt will be back as Hetty for at least an episode or two. We know that’s being planned, so we just gotta see if it actually comes to fruition or not.

Also, there’s the concern as to whether or not season 14 is the final one; we’d love to see more, but we have to recognize that CBS holds all of the cards here.

Related – Be sure to get some more news when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles right now

What are you most hoping to see when it comes to NCIS: Los Angeles season 14?

Share right now in the attached comments! Once you do just that, remember to stick around to make sure you don’t miss other updates. (Photo: CBS.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







