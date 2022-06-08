The Bachelorette spoilers: More on Gabby and Rachel’s guys

Things have been quiet for a while now on The Bachelorette front but finally, that’s changing for Gabby and Rachel.

Earlier this week, the names of some of the guys competing for their hearts were first unveiled; now, we have a few more details we can share. Think in terms of where everyone else, and of course what ABC lists their jobs as. Some of these are serious; others are ridiculous and those guys will probably not end up winning.

Alec, 27, a wedding photographer from Houston, Texas

Aven, 28, a sales executive from San Diego, Calif.

Brandan, 23, a bartender from Carlsbad, Calif.

Chris, 30, a mentality coach from Redondo Beach, Calif.

Colin, 36, a sales director from Chicago, Ill.

Erich, 29, a real estate analyst from Bedminster, N.J.

Ethan, 27, an advertising executive from New York, N.Y.

Hayden, 29, a leisure executive from Tampa, Fla.

Jacob, 27, a mortgage broker from Scottsdale, Ariz.

James, 25, a meatball enthusiast from Winnetka, Ill.

Jason, 30, an investment banker from Santa Monica, Calif.

Joey, 24, a twin from Brookfield, Conn.

John, 26, an English teacher from Nashville, Tenn.

Johnny, 25, a realtor from Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.

Jordan H., 35, a software developer from Tampa, Fla.

Jordan V., 27, a drag racer from Alpharetta, Ga.

Justin B., 32, a physical therapist from Solana Beach, Calif.

Justin Y., 24, other twin from Brookfield, Conn.

Kirk, 29, a college football coach from Lubbock, Texas

Logan, 26, a videographer from San Diego, Calif.

Mario, 31, a personal trainer from Naperville, Ill.

Matt, 25, a shipping executive from San Diego, Calif.

Michael, 32, a pharmaceutical salesman from Long Beach, Calif.

Nate, 33, an electrical engineer from Chicago, Ill.

Quincey, 25, a life coach from Miami, Fla.

Roby, 33, a magician from Los Angeles, Calif.

Ryan, 36, an investment director from Boston, Mass.

Spencer, 27, venture capitalist from Chicago, Ill.

Termayne, 28, a crypto guy from Naperville, Ill.

Tino, 28, a general contractor from Playa Del Rey, Calif.

Tyler, 25, a small business owner from Wildwood, N.J.

Zach, 25, a tech executive from Anaheim Hills, Calif.

Just in looking at these, we’ve got some questions. First, who gets to be the twin versus the “other twin” here? We totally think producers want Gabby and Rachel to go on dates with both of these guys at once just for the awkward laughter of viewers at home.

Also, what’s the difference between a “mentality coach” and a ‘life coach”? Inquiring minds want to know. It’d be hilarious if the winner ends up being a magician; also, “meatball enthusiast”? Seriously. Somehow, “crypto guy” is as funny as any of these since it doesn’t actually suggest that he is successful with crypto. It could just be him sitting there and staring at coin prices.

