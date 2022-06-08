Grey’s Anatomy season 19 premiere date: When will news come out?

We are almost two weeks removed now from the end of season 18 and, of course, we want to know more about Grey’s Anatomy season 19! When is the next season of the landmark drama going to come out?

It goes without saying, but there is a lot to be excited for as we ponder over the future of this show. Take, for starters, the fact that there were multiple cliffhangers that hint at a very uncertain future for a number of familiar faces. Teddy and Owen, for example, could be in a different part of the world after fleeing Seattle. Meanwhile, Bailey quit her job after the residency program was shut down! All of a sudden, it feels to her like the work she put in more or less amounts to nothing.

Rest assured, Grey’s Anatomy season 19 is on the fall schedule for ABC, and we will probably have a chance to get more news on it sooner rather than later. Just how long are we talking here? If we were to guess, the news will start pouring in when it comes to the middle of July. This is when we’ve seen the network announce premiere dates in advance, and there is little reason to think that they’d start changing things up all of a sudden here. They don’t want to announce these dates too early, after all, in fear that they would have to change them a little bit later. The most important thing to know is that your favorites are coming back, and they could be bringing some more great stuff across the board with them.

Once the premiere date is announced and filming begins later this summer, it’s our expectation that come early September, we could start getting a few teases as to what is actually coming up.

