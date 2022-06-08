SEAL Team season 6 premiere date: The best possible launch window

SEAL Team season 6 is coming to Paramount+ — that much is 100% clear. What’s a little less obvious is when it will be coming on the air. Production is currently underway, but we’ve come to know over the years that there is not always a direct correlation between the start of production and then an actual premiere date.

Nonetheless, are we able to at least estimate a time period? That’s at least possible when we consider the timeline the David Boreanaz drama has operated on in the past. Provided that production moves at about the same pace that it has in the past, there’s an argument to be made for a September premiere — beyond just that, you could easily envision episodes airing for most of the year after the fact. This would give the streaming service a big-time hit until the Yellowstone prequel 1932 comes out a little bit later in the year. We know that this is something that a lot of people are waiting to get a little more information on, and for a legitimately good reason.

We’re expecting more formal news on season 6 to be coming a little bit later in the summer but in general, our feeling is that Paramount+ is going to keep all of their metaphorical cards close to the vest when it comes to the details. We know that season 5 delivered a pretty huge cliffhanger and following that, we have questions aplenty as to who survived and what is going to happen from here.

No matter what happens, we just hope that SEAL Team retains the same focus that it has for some time: Telling the stories of active-duty military not only out in the field, but what their lives are like as they find their way back home.

