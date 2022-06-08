Yellowstone season 5 spoilers: Kelly Reilly on Beth’s plans for Jamie

Yellowstone season 5 is going to be airing on the Paramount Network later this year and with that, there’s of course potential for drama — a LOT of drama.

So is there any one storyline that we’re most excited to see? It is hard to pin down any single one in particular, but we’d argue that Beth Dutton’s new role could be high on the list. She was able to follow Jamie and get proof that he killed his biological father Garrett Randall.

We’ve thought for a while that moving into the new season, we’d be seeing Beth doing everything that she can in order to blackmail Jamie, and she could go as far as use him as a pawn in state-wide politics. While we can’t say for sure just how far she will go, we can at least show you want Kelly Reilly had to say recently as a part of a new interview with TV Insider:

“There’s a bit of the early dynamic coming back into the show, of them having to work together …[Beth and John] are using Jamie to put things through that they wouldn’t be able to do. They need him working for the family. It’s like working for the mob.”

One of our major theories for a while is that eventually, Beth could use Jamie to actually run for office instead of John, which would be exciting mostly in that it’d allow us to continue to have John the ranch. It would also set the stage for an even messier story down the road, and who doesn’t want a good bit of mess in our lives at this point?

What do you think we’re going to see from Beth Dutton and Jamie moving into Yellowstone season 5?

