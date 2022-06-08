Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8: Giancarlo Esposito on Gus, Lalo

We’re still over a month away from Better Call Saul season 6 episode 8 airing on NBC, but we know already there’s a lot to anticipate. Take, for example, getting to see more of Lalo being Lalo, and we always think that is worth the cost of admission.

What do we know about this character right now? Well, first and foremost, that he will do whatever needs to be done in order to get his desired endgame. He also isn’t afraid of making bold moves, and that includes taking out Howard Hamlin right in front of Jimmy and Kim. Hey, he doesn’t want any loose ends who can identify him later on.

One of the great things about Lalo is that he inspires fear in just about everyone, and that includes even Gus Fring, who you can see pictured with Mike above. Speaking to TV Insider, Giancarlo Esposito himself does a good job breaking down this character, explaining what is causing Gus to be as nervous as he is:

“I don’t like loose cannons. I don’t like loose cannons who can’t control themselves. Why don’t I like them? Because I’ve been a loose cannon, and I’ve been in situations where I can’t control myself. And I scare people … And so Lalo does it with such ease and menace, but his ease and menace, in regard to how he plays it, is actually fun. He’s a freaking psychopath! It’s just fun to play.”

We know that Lalo is not around in Breaking Bad, but what in the world is going to happen to him? It’s possible he gets killed eventually, but this guy is SO dangerous it’s almost hard to fathom any one person being able to take him out.

