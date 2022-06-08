Love Island USA season 4 premiere date, Peacock schedule unveiled

For everyone who is excited to see the return of Love Island USA with season 4, we’re happy to have something more to present today!

Today, Peacock unveiled that the new season is going to be kicking off on July 19 and over the course of that, we imagine that a LOT of summer fun (and craziness) will be around every corner. Per TV Insider, here is how Peacock is describing their version of the show, which previously aired on CBS the past few years:

“Peacock Original Love Island, from ITV Entertainment, will be hotter than ever as Islanders couple up in new surroundings to compete in naughtier games and sexier challenges … Throughout their stay, temptations will rise and drama will ensue as Islanders are forced to decide if they want to remain with their current partners or ‘recouple’ with someone new. Islanders will also be at the mercy of viewers at home who vote to determine who gets another shot at love and who leaves the villa heartbroken and empty-handed.”

We absolutely do understand exactly why Love Island would want to make the move, largely because the first three seasons were rather tame compared to what we saw on the international versions. This allows the show to be slightly more uncensored, but will a lot of viewers discover it here? That remains to be seen.

Of course, Peacock is looking to make a big hit out of the show, something that they’ve lacked in the reality TV department over the past year or so. The streaming service hasn’t had a lot of big-ticket hits in comparison to some of its rivals; the one that has probably done the best is Bel Air, but that’s about as different from a show as you’re ever going to see.

Related – Get some more news right now when it comes to Love Island USA right now

What do you most want to see when it comes to Love Island USA season 4 over at Peacock?

Be sure to share right now in the comments! Once you do just that, be sure to keep coming back for a lot of other updates. (Photo: Peacock.)

Love TV? Be sure to like Matt & Jess on Facebook for more updates!







